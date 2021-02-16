Boston Partners Has $2.85 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Boston Partners raised its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of ProPetro worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ProPetro by 12.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in ProPetro by 77.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 346,043 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

