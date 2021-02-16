Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Stifel Financial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 441,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,050 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

