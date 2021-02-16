Boston Partners Invests $1.91 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.24% of Adecoagro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AGRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $960.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

