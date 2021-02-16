Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,045 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

