Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

TBK opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.