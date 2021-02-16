Boston Partners Purchases 154,809 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.95% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

