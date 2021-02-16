Boston Partners Purchases 20,331 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.22% of Blucora worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blucora by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

