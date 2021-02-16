Boston Partners Purchases 247,181 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Boston Partners increased its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 247,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

