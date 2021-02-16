Boston Partners Purchases New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $112,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KCG lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Knight Equity lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

