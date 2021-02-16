Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 765.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.21% of Stride worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stride by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

