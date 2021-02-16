Boston Partners Raises Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Boston Partners boosted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of GameStop worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $7,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

