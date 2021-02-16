Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

