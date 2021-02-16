Boston Partners Sells 15,764 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

