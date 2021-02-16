Boston Partners Sells 17,934 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,250 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

