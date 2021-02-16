Boston Partners Sells 57,185 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.69% of Landec worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844 in the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

