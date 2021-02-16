Boston Partners Sells 98,596 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,596 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Newmark Group worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,559,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,336,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 194.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

