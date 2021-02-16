Boston Partners Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Lantheus stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 250.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

