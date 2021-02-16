Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,302 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 189,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

