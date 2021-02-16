Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.09

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 4130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

