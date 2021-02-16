Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $125,059.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.00823328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00045540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.05 or 0.04876395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

