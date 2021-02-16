Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.75

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 123460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

