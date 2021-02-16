Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,584 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.