BowX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 17,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 99,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,575,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,661,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,283,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

