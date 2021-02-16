BOX Token Trading Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 97.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $269.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.54 or 0.00686678 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

