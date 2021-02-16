Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.66

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 1334823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

