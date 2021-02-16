BP (LON:BP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360.29 ($4.71).

LON BP traded up GBX 17.10 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 278.90 ($3.64). 61,057,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.22. The company has a market cap of £56.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £313.95 ($410.18).

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

