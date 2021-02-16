BP (NYSE:BP) Trading Up 5.8%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 18,076,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 18,894,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

