BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.52. 1,173,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 414,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.