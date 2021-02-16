Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Trading Up 6.4%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 707,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 342,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $218.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.