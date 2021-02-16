Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

Get Brambles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.