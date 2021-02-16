Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 124270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

