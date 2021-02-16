Bread (BRD) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00868222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048892 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.44 or 0.05033780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

