Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 27.3%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY)’s share price was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 515,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 181,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

