Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 39.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

