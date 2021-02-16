BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $73.50.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,643 shares of company stock worth $5,852,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

