Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 20.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price shot up 20.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.01. 1,853,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 371,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.