Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 20.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price shot up 20.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.01. 1,853,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 371,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.