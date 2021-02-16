Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.21

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 20680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

