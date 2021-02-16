Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.223-29.223 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRDCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

