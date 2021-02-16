Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Up 10.2%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)’s share price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.40. 5,717,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 2,652,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

