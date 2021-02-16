Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) rose 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 468,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 241,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $340,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

