Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.51

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Brightcove alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.28 million, a P/E ratio of -55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.