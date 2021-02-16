Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 117,173 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 117,173 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $123,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

