Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $112 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.33% of Verisk Analytics worth $112,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $189.94. 7,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.