Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $58,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.77. 6,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,779. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

