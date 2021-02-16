Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,307 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $38,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,424. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

