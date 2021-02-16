Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $146,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.84. 46,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

