Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.42% of Waters worth $64,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,541. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.