Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $114,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 34,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,970.20.

BKNG traded up $34.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,069. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,928.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

