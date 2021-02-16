Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 63,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

