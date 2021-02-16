Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $100,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.